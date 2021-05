KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly providing drug processing tutorials through video calls and earning up to RM5,000 for each session.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the man was arrested at his rental house in Jalan Gombak on May 17 and police also seized chemicals and equipment believed to be used to produce syabu.

“The initial investigation found that the suspect charges RM5,000 for each lesson which he conducted through video calls on the WhatsApp application,” he said in a news conference at the Sentul District Police Headquarters here, today.

He said the suspect, who was believed to have been active since 2019, had learned how to process drugs through social media.

According to Beh, the suspect’s activity was exposed when the police arrested a man and a woman on May 16 for alleged drug trafficking at premises in Bandar Baru Sentul.

He said the inspection on both suspects in their 30s found 51.8 g of syabu and 3 g of ganja at their premises, which led to the discovery of another 150 grams of syabu during a raid at an apartment unit in the same area.

“Police also raided a house in Puchong on May 17 and arrested three men and three women and seized 370 g of syabu,” he added.

Beh said further inspection also found chemicals believed to be the main ingredients for processing syabu such as acetone, methanol and hydrogen peroxide, in addition to glass rods, liquid droppers, weighing scales and electric heaters.

“The seized drugs are estimated to be worth RM57,330,” he said, adding that all the suspects have previous drug records, except for the suspect who teaches how to process drugs.

All the suspects were remanded from May 18 until yesterday and would be extended until May 28 for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama