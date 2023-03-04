Man caught with drugs and invalid travel documents at Singapore checkpoint

RECENTLY, a 49-year-old man who claimed to have taken a wrong turn and hadn’t intended to exit Singapore was discovered to be in possession of neither a valid identity nor travel documents at Woodlands Checkpoint, Singapore.

As reported by The Straits Times, the Singaporean driver was subjected to a biometric screening by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) First Response Team officers, who found that he had allegedly given a false name.

According to ICA on Saturday, what happened was that the Singapore-registered vehicle approached the immigration clearing lane of the departure car zone at the checkpoint in the early hours of March 19.

After conducting a body search, the driver was discovered to have three vapes and a cable knife. It doesn’t end there, a total of 332g of Ice, or crystal methamphetamine, and 28g of heroin worth approximately SGD52,000 or RM172,415 were found inside the car.

Three kitchen knives, suspected narcotic paraphernalia, and an electronic vaporizer refill were also discovered by the officers.

The Central Narcotics Bureau has since taken the driver into custody and is still conducting its inquiries as of right now.