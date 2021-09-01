Man charged with attempted murder ordered to undergo psychiatric exam

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today ordered a man who pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to murder his biological father to undergo a psychiatric examination at the hospital.

Muhamad Nur Amin Azmail, 28, was charged with knowingly attempting to murder Azmail Mohd Salmon, 66, by stabbing the victim in the neck using a knife at a house near Bachok, at 10.40 am on Aug 24.

The charge against the unemployed man was framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Wan Nurul Hanini Wan Ahmad Shukry informed the court that the accused has been undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital over the last five years and requested that the accused be referred to the Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin allowed the request and set Sept 30 for mention.

Previously, the media reported that a government retiree suffered injuries on several parts of his body after being stabbed by his mentally-ill son for letting his granddaughter cry continuously.-Bernama