Man charged with causing friend's death, unlawful possession of arms

KAJANG: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing the death of a friend by accidentally shooting him in a a durian orchard near Sungai Gabai, last week.

Sali Hashim, 43, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli.

He was charged with causing death by negligence of Mohd Izzwan Ahmad Shakri, 32, in the Sungai Gabai Forest Reserve, Batu 18, Ulu Langat here at 4.30 am last July 6.

The charge, framed under Section 304(A) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or with fine, or with both, if found guilty.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge with possession of a shotgun, Stevens No. Stevens Of-26 , without a valid permit at about noon the same place and date.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years or maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, if found guilty.

Sali was also charged in another Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain, with possession of seven rounds of ammunition without a permit.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge, also framed under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Kampung Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat here, at 11.30 am last July 8.

The man was allowed bail of RM13,000 for all three charges and both courts set Aug 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman and Nurul Husna Amran prosecuted in both cases, while lawyer Roland Engan represented Sali.-Bernama