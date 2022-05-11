Man charged with five counts of cheating over bogus Ramadan bazaar sites

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was slapped with five counts of cheating involving bogus Ramadan bazaar sites which resulted in losses of RM10,800, in separate Magistrate’s courts here today.

Mohamad Nurul Akhbar Maula Yusoff, 20, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out separately to him before five magistrates: Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali; Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim; Nadia Othman; Wong Chai Sia; and Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim.

The accused was charged with deceiving a man and four women, aged 24 to 45, into believing that he could provide them with Ramadan bazaar sites, which were non-existent, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

This had led the victims to hand over money amounting RM10,800 to him.

The offences were committed around Cheras, Puchong, and Bukit Jalil here, between Feb 7 and March 30, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The courts allowed the accused bail of RM10,700, with one surety for all charges, and fixed June 13, July 4, and 26 for mention of the cases.-Bernama