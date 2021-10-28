Man charged with impersonating Datuk Seri, cheating women

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was charged in the Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts here today on charges of impersonating as a ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’ and cheating a woman amounting to RM11,600 by using the title.

Feroz Musa(pix), 47, who is self-employed, claimed trial before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail to two charges of professing himself as the rightful holder of the Datuk Seri Panglima title.

The father of three, had allegedly committed both acts at Larkin Perdana here, at 3.12 pm, June 23, 2020 and at Bandar Baru Uda here, at 3.20 am, Jan 8, 2021.

The offence was charged under Clause 4 (1) of the Johor Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017, punishable under Clause 4 (2) of the same Enactment which provides for a fine not exceeding RM250,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of three years or both, upon conviction.

The judge granted Feroz bail of RM7,000 with one surety for each charge.

Before Magistrate Zuhainie Zull Kafli, the accused also pleaded not guilty to the charge of deceiving a female civil servant by stating to the victim that he had the title of Datuk Seri and had funds abroad.

Feroz's action caused the woman to hand over RM11,600 in cash into his account while the accused knew the title and the fund did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at Maybank Bandar Baru Uda Branch here between Dec 24, 2020 to Jan 5, 2021, under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment not exceeding 10 years with whipping and shall also be fined, upon conviction.

The court granted Feroz bail of RM3,000 with one surety.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad and Nur Aina Syakira Muhammad Syafiq while the accused was not represented.

Both courts set Nov 14 for re-mention of the case and the appointment of a counsel.-Bernama