Man charged with murder after woman’s burned body was found

KUALA TERENGGANU: A lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murder of a woman whose burnt body was found by the roadside on April 17.

Badrul Hisham Mat Jusoh, 37, from Bukit Payong, Marang only nodded his head when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused as the murder case was under the purview of the High Court.

The man was accused of having murdered Che Janiah Jaafar, 55, at KM 16 Jalan Kelantan, Kampung Padang Air between 9.30pm on April 16 and 7.15am on April 17 and he was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Nordiana set Jun 20 for mention. Deputy public prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

On April 17, the body of an unidentified person with burns all over was found at the side of Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kelantan at Kampung Padang Air near Tepoh by a cleaning worker.

The body was later identified as Che Janiah and was said to have been killed at another location before being brought to where the body was burnt and discovered.-Bernama