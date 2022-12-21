Man charged with murder, scalding youngest child with boiling water

KUALA LUMPUR: A cobbler was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his eldest daughter and then burying the body in a recreation area near here, earlier this month.

Mohd Yasin Halik, 40, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with killing the almost ten-year-old child at a house in Jalan Pudu, Dang Wangi at 9 pm last Dec 9.

He faced the death sentence if found guilty of the offence.

However, no plea was recorded from him after the charge was read out before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set Feb 21 for mention.

In the same court, Mohd Yasin was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to pouring hot water on his Indonesian girlfriend, Suma, resulting in the woman to be scalded on her left buttock.

He was charged with committing the act at the same location at 1 am last Dec 8.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to three years or a fine or whipping, if found guilty.

Mohd Yasin was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 11.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court, Mohd Yasin pleaded guilty to pouring boiling hot water from a water heater on his youngest child, aged six years and six months, at the same location at noon last Dec 1.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, on conviction.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin set Jan 9 to study the facts of the case and sentence.

At today’s proceedings, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar and B. Sareeka, while the accused was unrepresented.-Bernama