Man charged with offering non-existent investment scheme

SEREMBAN: A man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of cheating by offering a non-existent investment scheme through the WhatsApp application last year.

Shawn Lee Kim Boon, 33, was charged with committing the offence at a house in Mesa Putra Nilai, Nilai, at about 10 pm on Nov 13, 2021.

He was alleged to be a party to a criminal conspiracy to cheat by deceiving through the WhatsApp application on an investment scheme, known as “vanguard investment', prompting investments into the scheme which actually did not exist.

The charge, framed under Section 415 of the Penal Code is punishable under Section 120 (B) of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to six months or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Norzaliza Tesmin allowed Lee bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set Nov 11 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Muhaimin Mohd Azman, while Lee was represented by lawyer Alvin Tan.-Bernama