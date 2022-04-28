Man charged with trafficking 13.75 kg of methamphetamine, faces possible death sentence

MARANG: A self-employed man was charged at the Marang Magistrate's Court here today with two counts of trafficking drugs weighing 13.75 kilogrammes this month.

At the same court, Aziz Said(pix), 55, who faces a possible death sentence on the trafficking charge if convicted, was also charged with consuming the drugs before Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda.

However, no plea was recorded.

Based on the first and second charges, the accused was alleged to have trafficked the methamphetamine weighing 13,199.52 grammes (g)and 555.2 g, respectively, at Kampung Surau Haji Yaakob at about 12.50 am here on April 18.

The offence is punishable under Section 39B (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 32B (2) of the same Act, which provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, if found guilty.

For the third charge, he was charged with injecting methamphetamine into his body at the Marang District Police Headquarters Narcotics Division at about 4 am on the same date.

For this, he was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Amendment 2002), which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, or imprisonment not exceeding two years and must undergo supervision of between two and three years as ordered by the court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Rabiatul Adawiyah Nik Soupy appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed July 28 for mention.-Bernama