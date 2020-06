SEREMBAN: A man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with illegal deposit-taking, involving RM60,000, in August last year.

The accused, Muhamad Fadzli Jamaludin, 30, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Madihah Harullah.

Muhamad Fadzli was charged with accepting the money for investment from Norzita Suzalin Mohd Ali, 40, without a licence, as provided under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013 (Act 758).

The offence was allegedly committed at Taman Matahari Indah Senawang, here in August last year.

He was charged under Section 137 (1) of the same law and faced maximum imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM50 million or both, upon conviction.

The court then allowed a RM8,000 bail and the accused was ordered to surrender his passport to the court and fixed July 27 for mention. -Bernama