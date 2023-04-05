Man contemplates leaving secretive relationship despite dependence on girlfriend’s car

RELATIONSHIPS require a lot from two individuals and most times, financial stability is one of them so one does not land up being overly dependent on the other especially for their personal needs.

A young man’s heartfelt anonymous confession posted on Facebook page 988 DJ: Chan Fong, expressed his sadness of his girlfriend keeping her relationship with him a secret and has thoughts of leaving the relationship.

“My girlfriend and I have been together for four years. She was heartbroken previously and I was always by her side so naturally we got together after a period of time.

“However, she has never admitted to being in a relationship with me on Facebook and Instagram and even says she is single to those who ask which leads to us quarreling sometimes,” he said.

His girlfriend was also quite blunt about the current situation of their relationship, seeing that they just “keep each other company” and how marriage is not in the cards for her.

“She told me that if I cannot accept it, I can leave her,” he added.

But the anonymous man does not want to leave due to him frequently using one of his girlfriend’s cars, while she drives another car she owns.

“The car I’ve been driving since we’ve been together is hers, and she owns another car. I use it everytime I go out,” he clarified.

The confused boyfriend also admitted to being financially unstable despite being together with his girlfriend for four years, with the couple splitting the bill everytime they go out.

“I cannot afford her expenses at the moment. It has been like this for four years. Her sister also looks down on me.

“There are times she wants to buy a luxury bag and I want to get it for her but I do not have the financial means to even pay for half of it,” he lamented.

The anonymous young man mentioned that their relationship has continued thus far due to his love for her, adding he will drop whatever he is doing if she needs anything from him.

But even with his dedication towards his girlfriend, he feels uncertain if he should leave or stay in the relationship and reflects what will happen if he leaves his girlfriend.

“Should I continue this relationship? If I leave, I would not have a car and nowadays and it is hard to find a girl who won’t rely on my money,” the anonymous man concluded in his post.