KOTA SAMARAHAN: A lift maintenance worker was crushed to death while carrying out lift maintenance work at a shopping mall here today.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said they had received a call regarding the incident at 9.50 am, and immediately deployed a team comprising nine personnel from the Kota Samarahan Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He said the 39-year-old victim was removed from the lift with the help of the building’s staff.

“The victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer and the body handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement here today. — Bernama