Man crushed trying to steal car exhaust pipe

SHAH ALAM: A man found dead beside a car by the roadside at Taman Jaya Utama, Telok Panglima Garang, near here yesterday, was believed to have been crushed under the car after the jack lift collapsed when he was attempting to steal its exhaust pipe.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said that based on a preliminary investigation, it was found that the incident happened between 4 am and 6 am when the deceased, a 40-year-old local resident, and a friend were suspected to have used a jack to lift the car to steal the exhaust pipe.

“It is believed the jack lift collapsed causing the victim to be crushed under the car,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Ridhwan said acting on information, the police then arrested a 32-year-old local man in the Telok Panglima Garang area at 10.45 am yesterday to facilitate investigation under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, with seven records including for theft and burglary, as well as drug-related offences, will be remanded today.-Bernama