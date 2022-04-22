Man declared ‘official suspect’ in Germany in McCann case: Portugal

LISBON: A man has been declared an official suspect in Germany at Portugal’s request in connection with the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann nearly 15 years ago, a Portuguese prosecutor’s office announced Thursday.

German police revealed in 2020 that they were investigating a German man, already in prison, over the 2007 disappearance of the three-year-old, saying they believe he killed her.

Madeleine went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday.-AFP