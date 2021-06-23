Man detained for feeding baby with alcoholic drink

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested a man to assist in the investigation over a viral video showing a baby being fed with alcoholic drink on social media yesterday, believed to have taken place at a flat in Teluk Bahang, here.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 19-year-old man was arrested in Teluk Bahang at 1.30 pm today after police received a report on the viral video.

“Police received a report on a 30-second viral video showing a man giving a canned drink believed to be beer to a baby on social media today which caught the attention of the public.

“Following this, police conducted an investigation and detained the man who was the father of the baby to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the five-month-old baby boy was sent to the hospital for further examination and was reported to be in good health.

Kamarul Rizal said the investigation found that the suspect had 14 previous criminal records and was also a person under surveillance.

He said the man would be remanded and the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

A video showing a man giving a canned drink with a label believed to be an alcoholic drink to a baby went viral on social media today sparking public outrage. Also heard in the video was a woman’s voice. -Bernama