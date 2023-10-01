Man detained over RM1m GLC project

JOHOR BAHRU: A private company director believed to be a proxy to obtain a project from a government-linked company (GLC) amounting to over RM1 million four years ago, has been remanded for four days starting today.

The remand order against the 47-year-old man was issued by Magistrate R. Salini following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to sources, the man was detained at the Johor MACC Office at about 11.35 pm yesterday after giving his statement.

It is learnt that the individual is believed to be a proxy for a GLC director in obtaining contracts from the company.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC senior director of investigation, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the arrest.-Bernama