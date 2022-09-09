Man dies after car crashes into concrete pillar near toll plaza

PETALING JAYA: A senior citizen man died after his car crashed into a concrete pillar near the Bandar Cassia toll plaza in Batu Kawan on Wednesday.

According to a report by The Star Online South Seberang Prai district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said the victim died on the spot in the 2.30pm incident.

He said the victim was driving alone when the car skidded and rammed into the concrete pillar near the toll plaza.

He said the body of the victim has been sent to Hospital Sungai Bakap for postmortem.