Man dies in freak accident after body gets trapped between wheel well

A 47-year-old motorcyclist met a grisly end after his body got stuck between a Myvi’s wheel well at an accident along Jalan Sri Permata in Johor recently.

The victim was riding his Yamaha LC135 when a Myvi, which an 83-year-old man drove, collided into him.

It is believed that the impact of the crash had caused the victim’s upper body to be wedged into the Myvi’s rear wheel well.

The Myvi driver was unhurt by the accident.

The victim was declared dead after his body was attended to by a medical team from the Jementah Health Clinic.

Members of the local police force had to call upon the local Fire and Rescue Services Department to help extricate the victim’s body from the vehicle using specialised equipment.