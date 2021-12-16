Man digging for gold dies in landslide

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 34-year-old man was killed after he was buried in a landslide as he was digging to mine gold in Kampung Air Sejuk, here, yesterday.

Setiu district police chief DSP Afandi Hussin said Mohd Johari Mohd Asri who had gone to the area with his parents was digging for gold in a three-metre deep hole when the landslide occurred at about 5pm.

“There were difficulties in conducting the search operation due to heavy rain that occurred intermittently.

“With the help of the Fire and Rescue Department, the victim was found at 7pm and his body was brought out half an hour later,” he said in a statement today.

Afandi said the body of the father of two was sent to the Setiu Hospital for further action.-Bernama