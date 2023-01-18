Man dives into lake to save car crash victims

BATU PAHAT: A man dived into a lake at Jalan Bukit Pasir here to save the lives of three individuals after the Perodua Myvi they were in skidded and fell into the water.

Suzaini Mohd Sadali, 43, a factory supervisor, said he was driving around the area known as Tasik Merdeka when he saw the car in front skid and plunge into the lake which is a former bauxite mine.

“I then stopped my car and saw two women, one next to the driver’s seat and another in the rear seat clinging onto the body of the car while crying.

“The driver of the car was a man and he was already frantic. When he saw me, he screamed for help, I jumped without hesitation as I could not just leave them there like that,“ he said when contacted by reporters here yesterday.

Suzaini said he managed to get the male victim to the edge of the lake before two other men helped save the two women by pulling them to the bank.

“I am grateful that all the victims were saved from drowning. This was a very valuable experience for me. I do know how to swim, but I didn’t expect this lake to be so deep, and if the victims were not rescued in time, they might have drowned,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat District Police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said in a statement said information about the incident was received from the public at 1.30 pm.

He said preliminary investigations found that a man and two female friends were travelling in a car from Tongkang Pechah to Batu Pahat.

“At the scene of the incident, the man lost control of the car and it skidded and went straight into the lake on the right side of the road, but with the help of the public, the three victims were able to get out before the car sank.

“All the victims, aged between 25 and 28, did not suffer any injuries,“ he said, adding that the case was investigated under Rule 10 LN 166/59 for failing to control the vehicle while driving.

Earlier, several photos of the incident went viral on social media and netizens praised Suzaini for his brave and selfless act. -Bernama