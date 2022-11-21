Man drowns while bathing in river

KUALA LUMPUR: A man drowned during a swim outing with five friends in Kampung Sungai Semungkis in Hulu Langat near here today.

In the incident at about 11 am, Husain Hakimi Ridzuan, 22, is believed to have drowned after being swept away by swirling currents before getting wedged in between rocks.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said the department received a call about the incident at 11.14 am.

“Five Water Rescue Team (PPDA) personnel of the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the location.

“The body was found at 1.21 pm, and the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel,“ said Norazam, adding that the body was handed over to police for further action.-Bernama