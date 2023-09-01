Man ended up losing RM23,000 after buying 4 Enhanced TnG cards for RM32

A 55-year-old man who wanted to buy a set of Enhanced Touch n’ Go (TnG) cards for RM32 ended up losing RM23,514 to a scammer.

According to New Straits Times, Pahang police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the incident took place last Wednesday when the victim saw an advertisement on Facebook offering the enhanced TnG cards at a bargain price.

According to the Pahang top cop, the seller who claimed to be an ‘authorised agent’ to sell the enhanced Touch n’ Go cards gave the victim a link to continue with the purchase.

“The victim was interested in the family package offer where he could buy four units of TnG NFC cards for RM32.”

“He clicked on a link provided by the agent to buy the cards through WhatsApp,” Ramli said.

“He provided his bank account details, including username and password, to complete the payment procedure, but failed. Sometime later, he realised his bank account was empty.”

He said the case was being investigated for cheating.

Ramli urged the public to refrain from downloading unverified applications or links shared by strangers, or providing banking details to unknown third parties.