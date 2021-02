BUTTERWORTH: A man fainted after falling from his motorcycle when two snatch thieves kicked his vehicle at Jalan Sungai Lokan, Seri Pinang here, yesterday.

The 23-year-old victim suffered injuries and bruises on several parts of his body. The suspects were believed to have fled with the victim’s backpack containing a mobile phone, personal documents, watch, and cash.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 6.20 am incident, the victim was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle to work before being trailed by the two suspects in a suspicious manner.

“The victim then sped off but the suspects continued to chase him (with their motorcycle) about 100 metres before they forced him to stop. The suspects then kicked the victim’s motorcycle that caused him to fall before he passed out,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was assisted by a road user who then sent him to his house at Permatang Sintok Kepala Batas, near here, he added.

Noorzainy said the victim received treatment at Kepala Batas Hospital and police are on the hunt for the two suspects involved in the incident.

The case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama