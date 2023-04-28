Man fatally shoots friend he mistook for deer

SEREMBAN: A 52-year-old man admitted to having accidentally shot his friend while hunting in a forest area, near Muka Sauk in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu on April 24.

Jelebu district police chief, DSP Maslan Udin, said that the man had turned himself in at Titi police station at 8.30 pm, saying that his 61-year-old friend was accidentally shot.

“The incident occurred early in the morning of April 24, and the police investigation found that the suspect and the victim had entered the forest area with homemade shotguns for hunting purposes.

“While hunting, the suspect fired at the victim who he mistook for a deer. The victim died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was arrested and a shotgun, believed to be homemade, as well as several live bullets and bullet casings were seized.

The man was remanded for six days until April 30 for further investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960. -Bernama