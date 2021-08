Sarawak: A man is feared drowned when a four-wheel vehicle he was driving, crashed into an iron barrier before falling off a bridge which was under construction at Sungai Batang Lassa here.

According to the statement from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, a team of five from the Daro Fire and Rescue station was immediately sent to the location after a report was received at about 4.45 am today.

However, upon arrival, the team discovered that the vehicle had already submerged underwater at the end of the bridge, some 800 meters from the banks.

In an initial report, a witness said the silver-coloured Toyota Hilux was on the bridge when it suddenly disappeared from view. The witness found that the safety barrier at the end of the bridge had collapsed and the vehicle was already submerged.

A search and rescue operation was quickly initiated using three towboats belonging to the contractor of the under-construction bridge while the department’s Sungai Merah water rescue team in Sibu have been put on standby to assist in the operation. -Bernama