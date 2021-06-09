Man feared drowned in Sungai Rasah

SHAH ALAM: A man is feared to have drowned while fishing at Sungai Rasah, in Hulu Selangor, last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor said the department received a distress call about the incident, involving a man in his 30s, at 8.03 pm and launched a search and rescue operation to locate the victim using the surface searching method.

“The search operation will resume at 9 am today involving the Water Rescue Unit and K9 Unit,” he said in a statement. -Bernama