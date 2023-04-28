Man feared drowned while fishing in Bachok

BACHOK: A 28-year-old man drowned while fishing in Pantai Telong here yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kelantan deputy director (operations) Maritime Commander Khairun Dalilah Baharin said the body of Mohamad Azwan Mohd Azman was found by MMEA personnel at 3.20 pm today.

“The victim’s body was found floating about 1.4 km from the spot where he was swept away by waves,” she said in a statement.

She said the incident happened when Mohamad Azwan, two of his friends and four children were fishing with cast nets.

“After receiving a report at 8.20 pm, the Kuantan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRSC) activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation at 8.45 pm. A Perkasa 32 boat was deployed to the location and a forward SAR base was set up on Pantai Telong,” she said.

Bachok district police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said 31 personnel, including from MMEA, the Civil Defence Force, and Fire and Rescue Department, were involved in the SAR operations. -Bernama