JOHOR BAHRU: A man who went missing while swimming at Pantai Batu Layar near Kota Tinggi yesterday, was found drowned this afternoon.

Sebana Cove Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Assistant Superintendent Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari said the body of Muhammad Hibatullah Hakim Razak, 23, was found about 200 metres from the beach at 3.27 pm.

“The body was retrieved using a boat from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and taken to the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority Jetty, Sungai Musuh, Pengerang at 5 pm,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the body had been handed over to police for further action.

Yesterday, Muhammad Hibatullah Hakim had gone to the beach for a swim with his friend Muhamad Hariz Farhat Omar, 23, before they were swept away by strong currents.

The body of Muhamad Hariz Farhat was found stuck between rocks about 30 metres from the beach by the public at 11.16 am on the same day before being brought to shore.

The fire and rescue team received a distress call regarding the incident at 10.59 am before 19 personnel, including the Water Rescue Team, were rushed to the location and were assisted by the Marine Police and the MMEA. — Bernama