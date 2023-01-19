Man fined RM10,000 for initiating transmission of offensive images of ex-girlfriend

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sessions Court here today fined a man RM10,000, in default six months jail, for initiating the transmission of offensive images of his ex-girlfriend.

Judge Rohaida Ishak meted out the fine on Muhammad Asyraf Ahmad Suhaimi , 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with improper use of the network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications of the woman through Telegram with an intention of annoying others three years ago.

The communication was read at a house in Persiaran Putri 3/16, Taman Chandan Putri 3, here at 10 am on Jan 9, 2020.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Siti Hajar Sulaiman prosecuted, while Muhammad Asyraf was unrepresented. -Bernama