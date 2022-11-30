Man fined RM5,000 for transporting goats without permit

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A goat breeder was fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court today after he pleaded guilty to transferring 20 male goats without a permit from the Penang Veterinary Services Department last October.

S.Davamaran, 42, made the plea after the charge against him was read before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

The magistrate also ordered proceeds from the sale of the goats, amounting to RM6,000, to be forfeited and the lorry to be returned to the accused after he paid the fine. Davamaran paid the fine.

He was charged with committing the offence using a lorry with the registration number PJW 2145 at Jalan Ara Kuda here at about 6.30 pm on Oct 21.

The charge, under Order 4 (1)(a) Animals (Contagious Abortion With Foot and Mouth Disease Control and Eradication) Order 2003 under Subsection 36(1)(c)(i) of the Animals Act 1953, carries a maximum fine of up to RM15,000 upon conviction.-Bernama