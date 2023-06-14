Man flashes private parts at women in LRT

EVENTHOUGH public transportation is a great amenity, we need to be constantly vigilant of our surroundings as we would never know the type of characters that commute with us, especially for women.

Two women had recently gone through the traumatic experience of being flashed by a man on the Putra Heights LRT line.

The vile encounter, shared on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu by one of the women, said that the incident occurred at around 9pm.

The two women, who are siblings, were seated in the LRT when the alleged pervert stepped into the train. According to the post, he allegedly chose a seat where many other women were seated and “squeezed” in between them.

“During that time, that is when my sister and I realised that something was wrong so we pretended to get off the LRT at the next stop but we went to the back of the coach,” the anonymous woman said, adding that she and her sister continued to observe the man’s movements.

At the next stop, she explained that a lady seated next to the man alighted the LRT. To their horror, the man came to the back of the LRT where they were seated.

“He came to the back of the coach (I do not know how he found us) and slowly approached us and sat opposite our seats,” she said.

Much to their horror, the man then allegedly flashed both women his private parts.

“Seeing this, my sister said loudly, ‘What are you doing?!’ When others began to notice, he put his private parts away immediately and fled at the next stop, Wawasan,” she explained.

In the comments section, the woman explained to a concerned netizen that she had reported the incident to the LRT station counter staff, hoping that the appropriate actions will be taken against the perpetrator.

Netizens commended the sisters for not only speaking up about the incident but also for bravely calling the vile man out for his disgusting actions.