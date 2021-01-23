Man fleeing cops in Kluang found drowned

JOHOR BAHRU: A man who jumped into Sungai Sembrong in Kampung Sri Cahaya, Batu 5, near Kluang, while trying to escape from the police yesterday afternoon, was found drowned today.

Kluang district police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said that the body of Muhammad Zaki Obid, 33, was found by the search and rescue team at about 5.15 pm today, about 150 metres from where he was reported to have drowned.

“Efforts to locate the victim (Muhammad Zaki) were resumed at 8.30 this morning, involving 10 firefighters, six policemen and nine members of the Kluang Civil Defence Force (APM), after the operation was paused at 6 pm yesterday,” he said in a statement.

He said that Muhammad Zaki’s body was identified by his mother and then taken to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang, for post-mortem.

According to Low, Muhammad Zaki jumped into the river along with four others when personnel from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Kluang district police headquarters (IPD) raided drug distribution and addiction activities around the area, at about 4.30 pm, yesterday.

In the operation, police managed to arrest two men, aged 39 and 41.

“As a result of the interrogation of the two, it was found that there were seven people hiding under the bridge with five of them jumping into the river (including Muhammad Zaki),” he said. — Bernama