Man found dead at Tapah R&R

IPOH: A man was found dead in a car at the Tapah Rest and Relax (R&R) Stop (southbound) this morning.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they were alerted at 11.30 am that the victim had been trapped in a Honda Jazz car.

“A team from the Tapah Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene and on arrival it was found that the car engine was not running,” he said in a statement here today.

“With the help of special tools the victim was removed from the car but he was confirmed dead by a health team,” he said adding that the victim was identified as Ng Kar Weng, aged 26.

The rescue operation ended at 12.12 noon and the body was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama