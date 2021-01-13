Man found dead in drain believed to be hit-and-run victim

JOHOR BAHRU: A foreigner whose body was found in a drain in Jalan Tampoi Lama here yesterday is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, police said today.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said traffic police were informed of the discovery of the body at 10.20 am.

Preliminary investigations at the scene showed that the male foreigner was believed to have been hit by an unidentified vehicle at about 9 am on the same day.

“He is believed to be walking on the left road shoulder when he was hit and flung into the drain,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Padzli urged anyone with information on the accident to contact investigating officer Inspector Kelly Lee Ya Yek at 07-2237977 or the nearest police station. — Bernama