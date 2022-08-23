Man found dead not murdered but bled to death from bite wounds: Police

IPOH: The police have clarified that a man who was found dead in front of his house in Kampung Merua Parit near here yesterday was not murdered but bled to death following a suspected animal attack.

Acting Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the results of an autopsy conducted at PErmaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh indicated that the cause of death was serious blood loss from wounds to the left side of his face and neck. The autopsy also revealed that the deceased had two clogged arteries.

“The wounds on the deceased are consistent with being mauled by an animal like a dog or something similar,” he said, adding that the deceased was also suffering from Covid-19 at the time.

He added that a witness had informed the police at the Parit police station yesterday morning. after they found the victim lying with blood on the floor near his motorcycle in front of his house.

Police also confirmed that the victim was single and lived alone.

Several media outlets reported yesterday that the deceased was believed to have been murdered.-Bernama