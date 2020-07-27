Man found dead with gunshot wound in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head in the bathroom of his family’s house in Taman Seri Maklom, here, early this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the body of Muhammad Asiff Md Rozi, 30 was found by his father when he was about to perform ablution for Subuh prayers at 5.30 am today.

“The victim’s father found his son’s body covered in blood in the bathroom and immediately contacted the police,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

Noorzainy said a preliminary examination of the victim’s body found gunshot wound on the left side of his head.

Police also found a blood-stained pistol next to the victim who was believed to have used it to shoot himself.

“Police are still investigating where the victim got the firearm and complete information regarding the pistol used by him,” he said.

Noorzainy said the victim was a widower and unemployed and lived with his parents in the house and was said to have no problems with anyone.

He said the victim’s mother had informed that her son had previously received psychiatric treatment in India in 2017 and there were no follow-up treatments after that.

Based on the investigation, the victim is said to have been suffering from depression that can lead to suicide.

The case has been classified as sudden death and is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960. -Bernama