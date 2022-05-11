Man gets 11 years' jail for sexually assaulting teenager, possessing offensive weapons

KOTA BHARU: A jobless man was sentenced to 11 years in jail by the Sessions Court here today for committing physical sexual assault on a teenage girl and possessing offensive weapons.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli meted out the sentence on Edry Shah Rimiey Ghani, 34 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Edry Shah was sentenced to five years and six years in prison for the two counts of sexual assault and the court ordered both sentences to run concurrently from the date he was arrested while for the charge of possessing weapons, Edry Shah was sentenced to five years in jail.

The man was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old teenager under a cluster of bamboo trees near Sungai Gertak Runtuh near Gertak Kangkung in Kuala Krai, at 3 pm on March 21 and at a house in Batu Mengkebang 3, Kuala Krai, at 10 am on April 20, framed under Section 14 (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping.

Edry Shah was also charged with possessing a short iron knife with a wooden hilt, and a golden coloured brass knuckles without authorisation at a convenience store at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, Kuala Krai, at 5 pm on April 29.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 7 (1) (a) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which is punishable under Section 7 (1) of the same Act which carries imprisonment of not less than five years and a maximum of 10 years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Nurul Hanini Wan Ahmad Shukry requested an appropriate punishment as a lesson, however, the accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lenient sentence because he was taking care of his family and had repented.-Bernama