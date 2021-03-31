Man gets nine years jail for slashing acquaintance with machete

KUALA LUMPUR: A catering worker was sentenced to nine years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after he was found guilty of hurting his acquaintance by hitting his head and left rib and slashing the man’s right wrist with a machete, two years ago.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi meted out the sentence on Muhammad Amier Adry Faizal Akmar, 25, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt in the case.

The court also ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 1, 2019.

The accused was charged with committing the offence against Megat Mohd Shahrul Amyzan Rickynizam, 31, under Block E of the Beringin Jinjang Utara People’s Housing Project (PPR), Sentul here at 1.30 am on Nov 29, 2019, under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and is liable to whipping.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Muhammad Aiman Azahan urged the court to impose a heavy sentence due to the seriousness of the offence and to take into consideration public interest.

The accused was represented by lawyer Leong Yuan Hung who appealed for a lighter sentence saying that his client has repented.

Nine prosecution witnesses, as well as the accused for the defence, testified at the trial which began on August 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, at the same court, a liquor store worker was sentenced to three years in jail and given one whipping after he pleaded guilty for robbing RM469.80 in cash belonging to a convenience store, armed with a machete last year.

The court ordered S. Thiban Nair, 25, to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest on Sept 5, 2020.

The accused was charged with committing the offence at a convenience store in Bukit Jalil, Cheras here at 9.38 am on Aug 11, 2020, under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and liable to fine and to whipping.

DPP Muhammad Aiman prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama