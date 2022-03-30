Man gets three years’ jail for initiating obscene communications

SEPANG: A contract worker was sentenced to three years’ jail by the Sessions Court, here, today for sending obscene communications through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Judge Noorhisham Mohd Jaafar meted out the sentence on Muhammad Hakim Habibullah, 31, after he pleaded guilty to all 12 charges against him.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating indecent communications with the intent to offend others through WhatsApp and uploading the same content on his Facebook page between Sept 21, 2018, and June 23, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, upon conviction.

The court ordered the accused to serve three months in prison for each charge, with the jail sentences to run separately starting from the date of his arrest on Feb 23.

Earlier, Muhammad Hakim, who was not represented pleaded for a lenient sentence as he had to support his mother.

Deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil asked the court to impose an appropriate sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused and the general public.-Bernama