Man held after attempting to ram into roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR: A man believed to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested when he tried to ram a police roadblock in Desa Jaya, Gombak, here, last night.

The 45-year-old was initially instructed by police to stop his vehicle on the side of the road for further inspection but he sped off.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 12.45 am incident then saw police in pursuit of the man’s vehicle to the Perdana Puri residential area, which is about 300 metres from the roadblock.

“However, the suspect then did a U-turn and sped towards the same roadblock, almost hitting an on-duty policeman,” he said in a statement today.

He said the man then stopped his car abruptly before reversing the vehicle and hitting the road divider near the roadblock, enabling police to detain him.

Further checks revealed that the man had chalked up 11 criminal records related to drugs and one connected to theft.

“A urine test was conducted on the suspect and it turned out positive for drugs. The suspect is being remanded for seven days from today,” he added. — Bernama