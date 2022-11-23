Man held for performing dangerous motorcycle stunt in viral video

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a local man after being pursued in a high-speed chase by police at the junction of Jalan Air Manis-Sungai Besar, Sabak Bernam, following a video of him riding recklessly went viral on social media.

Sabak Bernam district police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias said the video went viral between 11.30 am and noon on Nov 21, and the suspect was detained on Nov 22.

“Initial urine test conducted on the suspect was positive for morphine and he has five previous criminal records related to drugs and criminal offences. The suspect is also wanted by the police for a commercial crime offence,” he said in a statement today.

Agus Salim said police also seized a motorcycle used by the suspect, and checks on the vehicle showed it had no record on the police blacklist.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

A 17-second video that went viral on social media showed the motorcyclist making a dangerous U-turn and speeding across the intersection to escape a police patrol.-Bernama