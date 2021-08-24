Man held for trafficking ecstacy in powdered drink mix packs

IPOH: A man’s attempt at distributing drugs using powdered drink mix packs laced with ecstasy failed, after he was arrested by police in front of a lift at a condominium in Jalan Medan here last Friday.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan, said based on intelligence gathered for over a month, the unemployed 20-year-old man from Gua Musang, Kelantan, was arrested at 11.45 pm, and the police found 5.67 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy estimated to be worth RM187,000.

“In inspections at the condominium rented by the suspect, police seized a plastic bag containing two purple plastic packs marked ‘Versace’ and two green plastic packs marked ‘Kenzo’, believed to contain powdered fruit drink mix laced with ecstasy.

“Following the arrest and seizure, the police inspected a white Proton Saga car at the parking lot of the condominium, and seized 20 red plastic packs marked ‘Hermes Paris’, believed to contain powdered fruit drink mix laced with ecstasy, kept in a box in the car boot,” he said during a media conference at the Ipoh district police headquarters here today.

Yahaya added that, based on information obtained from the suspect, the police team also inspected another unit at the condominium and seized 64 plastic packs and a plastic bag, believed to contain ecstasy powder.

He said that the suspect obtained the drugs from another state and would sell it to drug addicts around Ipoh district, adding that the police are still investigating whether there were other individuals involved in the drug trafficking.

The suspect tested negative for drugs but had a criminal record relating to a drug offence, he said, adding that the suspect was remanded for six days, from Saturday until Thursday, to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama