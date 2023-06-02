Man held over provocative TikTok video of traffic policemen

KANGAR: Police arrested a man for uploading a provocative video clip of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic police officers on duty on his TikTok account.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 39-year-old man, who works as a lorry driver transporting fertiliser, was remanded for three days, starting from the date of his arrest on Feb 4, until tomorrow (Feb 7) to assist in the investigation.

“The suspect was detained at his residence in Jitra, Kedah, and checks found that he does not have any previous criminal record,” he said in a statement today.

On Feb 4, the suspect uploaded a 35-second long video, through his TikTok account @manbajanaw9438, showing three traffic police officers conducting a routine inspection on Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar near the Simpang Ampat traffic lights, Perlis.

“The traffic officers inspected the suspect’s lorry and subsequently issued four summonses, which the suspect was unhappy about,“ he said.

“The video uploaded by the suspect is provocative and slanderous, which can create a bad impression for the public towards the PDRM, as well as negative comments from the public about the clip, which can tarnish the image of the traffic police officers in the video,” he said.

Yusharifuddin said that the case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised parties who are dissatisfied with the actions taken by enforcement officers, especially the PDRM team, that they can express their dissatisfaction by using the appropriate channels. -Bernama