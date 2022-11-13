Man held over tent burning probe in Batu Pahat

JOHOR BAHRU: The police arrested a local man to assist in the investigation into an incident involving a tent located next to the MIC operations room in Taman Mutiara, Batu Pahat, which was set alight last night.

Johor contingent police headquarters’ 15th General Election (GE15) media spokesperson Supt Ibrahim Mat Som said the 28-year-old man was arrested at the same location and was believed under influence of alcohol when the arrest was made.

He said the Batu Pahat district police headquarters received a report about the incident at about 10.37 pm and a remand application for the suspect would be made today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code which is punishable by 20 years jail and a fine if convicted,” he said in a statement today.

Ibrahim also advised the public to behave rationally and not to do anything illegal.-Bernama