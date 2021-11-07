Man held to assist 'Ah Long' murder probe

SHAH ALAM: Police detained a man at 6.30 pm in Jenjarom, near here, to assist in the investigation into a victim, believed to have been hacked to death in front of a coffee shop in Bandar Baru Bukit Tinggi Klang early this morning.

South Klang district police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli(pix), said that they suspected that the man was involved in the case that claimed the life of the 47-year-old victim, an unlicensed money-lender (ah long).

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect denied any involvement, and further investigation will continue after the remand application is obtained at the Klang Court tomorrow,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, it was reported that the victim, when he was about to open the door to his car after a meal with his two children, aged 10 and 18, was believed to have been approached by three men armed with machetes, with two of them started attacking him.

Shamsul Amar said that the victim fled towards cars parked in the area, and died at the scene.

The three suspects fled in a car waiting for them on the roadside, heading out towards Persiaran Batu Nilam, Klang, according to Shamsul Amar.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said.-Bernama