SHAH ALAM: Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in an accident at KM8.5 of the Federal Highway here after the vehicle they were in crashed head-on with a four-wheel drive that was driven against the traffic flow at 2.09 am this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib(pix) said initial investigations revealed that a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Klang was driven against traffic flow crashed head-on with a Proton Wira.

“The two victims, an 18 year-old girl who was the driver of the car and a 19-year-old male, died on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

Baharudin said both victims were taken to the Hospital Shah Alam Forensics Department near here for a post-mortem.

He said, the driver of the four wheel drive tested positive for ganja and the suspect has been remanded for six days beginning today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 of Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving and causing of death

Baharudin urged the public or witnesses to come forward and contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) investigating officer Muhammad Hasrul Suhiami at 011-31215697 to assist in investigations.

In this regard, Selangor Fire Department director Norazam Khamis in a statement said both victims were found trapped following the crash and his team took 30 minutes to extricate both victims.

He said the rescue effort involved eight officers from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department headed by Senior Operations Commander Kamarul Zaman Abd Rani. -Bernama