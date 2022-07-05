Man in remand over death of wife, baby

JOHOR BAHRU: A ship cleaner, who is suspected of murdering his wife and their three-month-old baby, in a house in Kampung Bakar Batu here, is in remand for seven days from today.

The remand order against the 24-year-old suspect was issued by assistant registrar Nur Izzaty Muhammad Zahari at the Magistrate Court here to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, it was reported that the police arrested the man in Permas Jaya here, a few hours after the woman and the baby were found lying in a pool of blood near the front door of their home in Kampung Bakar Batu.

The man was arrested while riding a motorcycle without any clothes on.-Bernama