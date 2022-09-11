Man in scuffle after car accident held to assist police probe

IPOH: A man who was seen in a viral video recording fighting in Jalan Raja Musa Aziz here yesterday after being involved in a car accident, was arrested today to assist in the investigation.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 47-year-old man was arrested by Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) CID at 12.10 pm.

“We have received two police reports regarding the fight and the road accident and we are investigating both cases in accordance with Section 353 of the Penal Code and Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The suspect will be brought to the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application for further investigation of the case,“ he said in a statement today.

A video clip of a fight went viral on WhatsApp on the road near Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng Badminton Hall at around 6 pm.

Yahaya said initial investigations found that the suspect who was driving a Honda City, drove against the traffic before colliding with a Toyota Camry driven by a 52-year-old woman.

One of the witnesses came forward to help the woman involved and reprimanded the suspect for causing the accident before the suspect started attacking members of the public as seen in the viral video, he said.-Bernama