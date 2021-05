JOHOR BAHRU: A man who was seen in a video being assisted by individuals wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits in Kulai had died from a heart attack and not after being infected with one of the new Covid-19 variants, police said today.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said a post-mortem done on the 40-year-old victim at the Kulai Hospital last Friday found that he was negative for Covid-19.

There were also no physical injuries on the victim and medical officers confirmed that the cause of death was due to a heart attack, he said.

A thirty-two-second video went viral on social media sites yesterday showing several individuals wearing PPE suits trying to assist an individual lying on the side of the road near a parking lot.

Information shared with the video claimed that the man had been infected with one of the Covid-19 new variants. — Bernama